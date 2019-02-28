Compensation for natural calamities: Govt approves grant of over Rs 1,600 cr to 4 states

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday approved over Rs 1,600 crore assistance to four states -- Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Manipur -- as compensation for the natural calamities faced by them last year.The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the decision was taken at a meeting of a high-level committee chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh here.The committee approved the additional central assistance of Rs 1,604.15 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Rajasthan (drought) would get Rs 1,206.62 crore, Jharkhand (drought) Rs 272.42 crore, Andhra Pradesh (cyclonic storm 'Phethai') Rs 82.65 crore and Manipur (floods/landslides) Rs 42.46 crore, a statement issued by the MHA said.The meeting was held to consider the additional central assistance to these four states, which were affected by floods, landslides, cyclone 'Phethai' and drought (kharif) during 2018-19.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance, Agriculture and NITI Aayog were present at the meeting. PTI ACB RC