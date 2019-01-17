Competition watchdog reduces documents required for antitrust complaints

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Fair trade regulator CCI has reduced the number of documents required to be filed in case of complaints related to unfair business practices. It has been decided that for the convenience of all parties the number of documents "shall stand to be reduced from six to two", the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release. The commission, however, reserves the right to seek additional copies based on its requirement, the CCI added. "The reduced number of documents are for antitrust complaints and not for combinations," a CCI official said. PTI VHP MRMRMR