Complaint against Raj Babbar for 'derogatory' words against Modi, Shah

Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress leader Raj Babbar on Saturday for allegedly using "derogatory words" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. Addressing a rally in Udaipur on Friday, Babbar had reportedly said two people from Gujarat were running a gang in Delhi to "kill" the poor people. The BJP has lodged a complaint with the commission demanding strict action in the matter, the party said in a statement. PTI AGHMB