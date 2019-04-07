Complaint against Urmila over 'anti-Hindu' remark

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) A BJP worker has lodged a complaint with police accusing Bollywood actor and Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Urmila Matondkar of making anti-Hindu remarks, an official said Sunday. The BJP worker also sought actions against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly instructing Matondkar to make the "calumnious comments" and journalist Rajdeep Sardesai allegedly for letting the actor make the remarks on his news channel and telecasting them. Suresh Nakhua, a Mumbai BJP worker, in his compliant lodged with the Powai police here on Saturday claimed theremarks hurt the Hindu community's sentiments.Matondkar is the Congress' candidate from Mumbai NorthLok Sabha constituency.Nakhua said he submitted the complaint after watchingMatondkar's interview on a television news channel in whichshe said the "Hinduism is the most violent religion in the world"."We have received the application. After seeking a legal opinion, we will take further action," a Powai police station official told PTI.Nakhua said Matondkar's comments were "false,mischievous, deceitful and frivolous", and alleged they were made with a deliberate motive to cause disharmony amongpeople and malign the country at global level.The BJP leader, in a tweet, said, "Cong Candidate fromMumbai, Urmila Matondkar says: The religion which has beenknown for its tolerance has become the most violent!! This isabuse of Hindus!!!"He also alleged that Matondkar made these "malicious,mischievous and calumnious comments on the instructions and orders of Congress president Rahul Gandhi".Nakhua further alleged that journalist Rajdeep Sardesai allowed Matondkar to make the comment and broadcastit on the television channel.He demanded action against Matondkar, Gandhi andSardesai under sections 295A, 505 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.The sections respectively pertains to committing "deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings", making "statement causing public mischief" and "acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention".When contacted for his reaction, Maharashtra Congressspokesperson Sachin Sawant said the ground was slipping from beneath the BJP's feet.Sensing defeat in Mumbai North, earlier an attempt wasmade to peek into Matondkar's personal life and marriage andnow they are trying to polarise voters, Sawant said."The BJP has realised voters prefer Urmila rather thanthe incumbent MP (BJP's Gopal Shetty)," he added. PTI DC MRGK RAXRAX