Complaint lodged against Sidhu over stuffed bird gift from Pak

Chandigarh, Dec 14 (PTI) Two animal activists have complained to the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, seeking action against Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for allegedly possessing a stuffed black partridge in violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.The bird was gifted to Punjab's minister of local government, tourism and cultural affairs by a Pakistani journalist, while he was on a visit to the neighbouring country for the launch of the Kartarpur corridor.Sidhu had on December 12 gifted the black partridge to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.However, Amarinder is learnt to have sought information from the wildlife department to know whether he can keep the bird."I have lodged a complaint with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau for the violation of the Wildlife Protection Act by Navjot Singh Sidhu," said animal activist Naresh Kadyan on Friday.The WCCB is a statutory body under the environment ministry set up to combat organised wildlife crime.A similar complaint was filed by Ludhiana based animal activist Sandeep Jain, demanding an investigation in the matter and action against Sidhu.In his complaint, Jain said that the black partridge was a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. PTI CHS VSD RHL