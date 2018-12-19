Complaints lodged in Bihar courts against MP CM Kamal Nath over migrant comment

(Eds: Updating with another petition against Nath) Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) Complaints were lodged in courts in Bihar on Wednesday against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh with his comments on migrant workers.The complaints were lodged in courts in Muzaffarpur and West Champaran districts. Nath had said on Monday, "Lot of industries are set up in which people from other states, like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, come to work. I do not want to criticise them, but the youth of Madhya Pradesh are deprived (of jobs)." He had said this while announcing a new state government policy under which industries availing investment incentives will need to give 70 per cent employment to local youths.Social activist Tamanna Hashmi filed a petition before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Muzaffarpur under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).In the complaint, the petitioner has claimed to have felt aggrieved by Nath's statement.The court is yet to fix a date for hearing of the complaint case.In Bettiah, the headquarters of West Champaran district, a petition was filed by advocate Murad Ali in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Jairam Prasad who posted the matter for hearing on February 03.Ali has alleged that Nath's remarks could have an adverse effect on the sovereignty and integrity of the country which the chief minister had vowed to uphold while being administered the oath of office.He has appended clippings of newspaper reports about the senior Congress leader's remarks and the resentments caused by these. The senior Congress leader's remarks, which he made shortly after being sworn in as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister, has drawn flak from the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine in Bihar.The RJD, an ally of the Congress in Bihar, has also termed the remarks as avoidable, though it accused the BJP of blowing the matter out of proportions. Speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Wednesday, Nath defended his comments saying other states including Gujarat also have policies giving employment preference to locals. PTI CORR NAC AQS ANBANBANBANB