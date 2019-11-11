Complete blueprint for NCR 2041 plan by mid 2021: Centre to NCR planning board

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Centre has asked the NCR planning board to prepare the blueprint for the urban planning of Delhi 2041 in the next two years, a senior official said on Monday. Speaking at the inaugural conclave on National Capital Region-2041 organised by the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) here, Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that only plans with crucial factors like economic ability and sustainability can succeed. "The Regional Plan-2041 should be a citizen-centric plan, with liveability as the hallmark, to ensure ease of living," he said. Mishra further said that if anything has the potential to mitigate poverty it is "our cities" and stressed that the regional planning exercise presented a unique opportunity to realise these words. "This is an interesting and challenging exercise and requires rigorous work from all stakeholders for an all-inclusive plan engaging all possible resources and tools at their disposal," he said. He also said the plan would have a serious impact on the entire region as it would drive and decide the magnitude/direction in which the development will take place. "The Regional Plan-2041 would be a plan of our dreams and aspiration set in a practical context and that it must be published before mid-2021," he said.The regional plan with the horizon year 2021 was notified on September 17, 2005 and is presently in force.A regional plan with next horizon year 2041 is required to be prepared now with 2041 as target year. It will address various sectors namely transport, water, sewerage, solid waste, power, regional land use etc. As per a report by the United Nations, Delhi is slated to become the world's largest metropolis overtaking Tokyo by 2028. The NCR is a distinct federal setup and covers around 55,083 sq kms of area with around 60 million population. PTI ASG RHL