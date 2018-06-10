Complex generics, biosimilars & specialty to be growth drivers: Lupin

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Drug firm Lupin is looking at complex generics, biosimilars and specialty medicines to be the main drivers of growth going forward, according an investor presentation by the company. While sustaining and growing its presence in the generics segment, the company is planning to invest heavily in developing high barrier products in complex generics, the presentation said. The focus in this segment will be to deliver on key complex generics, especially inhalation and injectables and successfully file and commercialise biosimilars, it added. A complex generic is a generic that could have a complex active ingredient, complex formulation, complex route of delivery, or complex drug device combinations. "Global Biosimilars opportunity is evolving as biosimilars have seen good adoption in Europe and gaining adoption in US," the presentation said. The company has already filed its first biosimilar in Japan and is soon going to file it in Europe. For the specialty business, the drug maker said it is "committed to building a strong specialty business." This will be done by creating a meaningful womens health franchise in the US and focus will be on neurology, CNS in other developed markets, the presentation said. Posting its fourth quarterly and annual results, the company had said its near-term priorities are resolution of the Warning Letter on Goa and Indore Unit 2, successful commercialisation of Solosec in the US and executing on meaningful product launches. PTI AKT MR MR