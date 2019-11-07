scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Computer operator arrested while accepting bribe in Rajasthan's Dholpur district

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) A computer operator was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, officials said. The accused has been identified as Pushpendra Singh, a contractual employee at the Bandi Panchayat Samiti of Dholpur district, they said. He was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant for processing an application for construction of a toilet under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', an ACB spokesperson said. The complainant had applied for financial assistance of Rs 12,000 for construction of a toilet. The computer operator had demanded a bribe to process the application. The complaint was verified and the accused was arrested while accepting the bribe on Thursday, the spokesperson said. A case has been registered against the accused under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI AG TDSTDS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos