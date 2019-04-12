Concentrix Wins Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Concentrix has been awarded the 2018 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award ? the highest level of supplier recognition by U.S. tech giant Texas Instruments. The TI Excellence award recognizes businesses that exemplify best standards of excellence and emphasize continuous improvement to set higher goals and achieve best customer results. Concentrix Daksh Services India Pvt Ltd has been honored for demonstrating the highest level of ethical behavior, as well as exceptional performance in the areas of cost, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, assurance of supply, and quality throughout 2018. TI is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company, with a wide product portfolio used by the worlds most innovative companies. Driven by the need to provide exceptional quality and flawless execution, TI recognizes Concentrix Daksh as among its top suppliers to serve its customers through outstanding quality, innovation, execution, and performance. The role of technology and innovation in business performance, combined with environmental and social responsibility, is widely recognized by organizations across the globe. By combining technology with strategy, as well as our holistic understanding of business, Concentrix has improved the experience for all our clients customers by strengthening their innovation and go-to-market strategies. Ravinder Rana, Regional GM India, ASEAN and ANZ, said, We are fanatical about our clients. Our passion and innovation have led to exceptional customer engagement and superior business performance for our business partners. We are proud to work with Texas Instruments and to have received this honor from one of the top tech brands in the world. The TI Supplier Excellence Award is a huge recognition of our efforts to be the industry leader in providing best-in-class services and the best business outcomes for our clients. About Concentrix Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the worlds best brands. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next-generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in ten industry verticals: automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; travel and transportation; energy and public sector. We are Different by Design. PWRPWR