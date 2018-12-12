Concept Conferences Awarded the Best MICE Company of Year 2018

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Concept Conferences, a Delhi based Event Management Company, bagged the prestigious award for the Best MICE Company in India at the awards night that recently concluded in Agra. The award was received by Directors, Mr. Ashish Jagota & Ms. Vanessa Williams for their excellence in providing end to end solutions for Conferencing and other MICE events.The award function i.e. India MICE Awards was organized by the leading travel industry publishing house DDPPL, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India, which saw top MICE players of the Indian Domestic Market being awarded for their excellence in respective domains of MICE. The India MICE Awards help to recognise, facilitate and celebrate MICE industry professionals.On being privileged with this commendable appreciation, Mr. Ashish Jagota said, We are truly honoured to have been recognised once again on such a prestigious platform in the presence of the whos who of the Industry. This award has set higher standards for us to achieve and has also laid down a tremendous responsibility for the future.Additionally, Ms. Vanessa Williams said, It is indeed an honour that has been bestowed upon us by the industry to receive the award of Best MICE Company 2018. It is also very encouraging for us to keep up the good work & strive to reach greater heights. The event was very well organised by DDPL and supported by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.Concept Conferences well understands the importance of quality, so they design plans which are bound to create a power pact impact so that nothing can stop them when it comes to delivering excellence during high-end events. Their expert knowledge in organizing events runs a wide gamut ranging from national, international, healthcare, research oriented to scientific, government associations and corporate activities that cover every possible spectrum under the sun.Image: Concept Conferences Ms. Vanessa Williams and Mr. Ashish Jagota received the Best MICE company 2018 award PWRPWR