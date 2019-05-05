Concept that male actors are more bankable still exists: Stacy Martin

London, May 5 (PTI) Actor Stacy Martin believes film industry still suffers from the mentality that male stars are more "bankable" than their female counterparts.The 29-year-old actor co-starred with Mark Walhberg and Michelle Williams in Ridley Scott's "All The Money in The World". The film was embroiled in a controversy when it was revealed that Walhberg was paid way more than Williams for the reshoots. Martin told Independent that people misunderstand "where the problem lies" when they talk about pay equality."When we talk about pay equality, I think we're misunderstanding where the problem lies. I think the reason why they were paid differently was because they didn't have the same contract. And then there's the way a film is financed. There's still this concept that a man is more bankable than a woman," she said. "I have never been paid equally to my male counterparts, and it's mainly because of bankability. Give me more money. I live in London," she added. Martin currently features in Natalie Portman and Jude Law-starrer "Vox Lux". She will also be seen in Kirsten Dunst's directorial debut film, which is an adaptation of Sylvia Plath's "The Bell Jar". PTI RB SHDSHD