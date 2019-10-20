Concessional stay, food for Rajasthan patients visiting Mumbai for treatment

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has decided to provide accommodation and food on concession to the residents visiting Mumbai for the treatment of serious ailments. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken the decision in the interest of people suffering from serious diseases, an official statement said on Sunday. A large number of patients from Rajasthan visit Mumbai to get treatment for serious ailments. They face the problem of accommodation and food. Keeping the them in view, concessional accommodation and food will be provided to residents of the state at Rajasthan Bhavan in Mumbai, Gehlot said in the statement. To avail the facility, patients will have to provide a bona fide proof of residence besides a certificate for serious illness. Such patients will get the benefit of this facility for seven days. Under special circumstances, this facility will be available for a maximum of 15 days. PTI AG RDKRDK