Conclave to support young entrepreneurial aspirants from Feb 5

Kozhikode, Feb 3 (PTI) A four-day conclave to support young entrepreneurial aspirants will be held here and in Kasargod from February 5. The conclave, organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will bring together investors, venture capital providers, technical experts and policy planners to provide them with a window to showcase ideas and clinch the instant back-up for their realisation. Google India CEO, Rajan Anandan will be among the technical and industry leaders participating in the event, which lures enterprising startups from across the state, a release from the consultants of KSUM said. The event will commence with KSUMs Ninth Idea Day on February 5, with more than 100 startups and students pitching ideas before the experts to enlist their support to carry them forward. Participating startups will present 12 different themes during the event and each selected startup will get a grant of upto Rs 12 lakh, it said. Seeding Kerala, one of the unique investor meets ever held in Kerala, will be on February 6 at UL Cyber park here which enables the talents with ideas to meet Angel Investors, VC Funds sponsors and High Networth Individuals (HNI) to convert their concepts into reality, it added. Startups can validate their products with investors as well as entrepreneurs and get advice on the product optimisation and product market strategies. On February 7, the third day of the event, Google Head Rajan Anandan will launch the Mobile 10x Hub incubator at Calicut cyber park in the outskirt of the city, in associationwith Internet and Mobile Association of India to promote Worldclass mobile apps in the country. On the same day, KSUM will hold a Mega Demand Day with the government departments, showcasing theirrequirements for the start-ups to build the solutions. "Future Spark," an initiative of KSUM will be launched onthe concluding day in Kasargod, which will be an unique platform for school students to ideate, innovate, build and learn on future technologies. PTI KV ROH