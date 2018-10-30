CONCOR Q2 standalone net up 46.80% to Rs 336 crore

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) Tuesday reported a 46.80 per cent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 336.05 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.The company had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 228.91 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.Its total income for the quarter under review increased to Rs 1,891.51 crore from Rs 1,520.28 crore in the corresponding quarter a year-ago.Total expenses of the company also increased to Rs 1,422.90 crore from Rs 1,230.63 in the year-ago period.Container Corporation of India Ltd (CONCOR) was incorporated in March 1988 under the Companies Act and commenced operation from November 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 ICDs from the Indian Railways.At present it has the largest network of 81 Inland Container Depots/container freight stations in India (73 terminals and 8 strategic tie-ups). In addition to providing inland transport by rail for containers, it has also expanded to cover management of Ports, air cargo complexes and establishing cold-chain. PTI NAM MKJ