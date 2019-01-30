CONCOR signs pact with Russia firm to explore logistics opportunities

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) State-run CONCOR Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Russia's JSC RZD Logistics to explore opportunities in the logistics sector. "An MoU (memorandum of understanding) has been signed between CONCOR and JSC RZD Logistics, Russia, for exploring the logistics opportunities in Russia, India and International corridors, including but not limited to the International North South Transportation Corridor," it said in a BSE filing. CONCOR was incorporated in March 1988 under the Companies Act and commenced operation from November 1989 taking over the existing network of 7 inland container depots (ICDs) from the Indian Railways. Currently, it has the largest network of 81 ICDs or container freight stations in India (73 terminals and 8 strategic tie-ups). PTI NAM HRS