Condition of Unnao rape survivor, her lawyer stable: KGMU

Lucknow, Aug 2 (PTI) The Unnao rape survivor is still on ventilator and has a fever but her condition and that of her lawyer remains stable, doctors at the King Georges Medical University said on Friday. The lawyer is now breathing without a ventilator but being given oxygen with the help of a tube inserted in the windpipe, KGMU media in-charge Dr Sandeep Tiwari said in a medical bulletin. The young woman is still on ventilator and has had a fever since Thursday night, Tiwari told PTI, adding that the condition of both is stable. The rape survivor and her lawyer suffered critical injuries on Sunday when their car was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli. Two of her aunts were killed. The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into Sunday's road accident, booked 10 people for murder, including BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail on charges of raping the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017. On Monday, Uttar Pradesh police filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the accident. With the opposition accusing the BJP of shielding its lawmaker, the ruling party expelled Sengar on Thursday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the question on the minds of all women and girls in Uttar Pradesh is whether voices against a resourceful person, who has done wrong, will be heard.