Conduct inspection of child care homes in WB: NCPCR to state chief secretary

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The apex child rights body has asked the West Bengal chief secretary to inspect child care institutions run by an NGO in the state and ascertain if the children are being subjected to any maltreatment or abuse in these facilities.In a letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo asked the state to also find if children living in these homes are made to learn specific religious text regardless of their will or choice. The state official has been requested to submit a detailed Action Taken Report to the Commission on or before the May 2. The Commission said it has put off for now its earlier scheduled visit to inspect homes/hostels run by NGO Good News India in West Bengal between April 25-27 following a request from state authorities which cited preoccupation with the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. Kanoongo said the Commission had earlier sought information about the other homes/hostels run by the NGO from Superintendent of Police, Dhenkanal. The findings of earlier inspection in Odisha were that the conditions were appalling and the manner in which these establishments were operated was despicable and unpardonable, said Kanoongo. In view of these findings and on the information shared by the SP, Dhenkanal, the Commission deemed it an absolute and immediate necessity for the inspection of other Homes/hostel in West Bengal and accordingly scheduled a visit for the same during the period of April 25-27, he said.In view of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the Commission communicated to the Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India regarding the proposed scheduled visit of representatives of the Commission to the Homes. "The Chief Electoral officer, Government of West Bengal was also intimatedabout the visit. As no objection came from ECI, the Commission decided to proceed according to planned schedule," he said in the letter.In view of the request from Joint Secretary to the Government of West Bengal to reschedule the proposed visit of the Chairperson and the Member and their team citing reasons of non possibility of arrangements for security, accommodation and transport due to election related duties, the Commission has now temporarily called off its tour to the state of West Bengal.The Commission said the homes/hostels running in West Bengal are of thesame NGO Good News India, therefore, there might be chances of similar kind of malpractice in these institutions at West Bengal that has come to notice during the Odisha inspection visits. "The children might be at risk and an early intervention is required in this matter. Therefore, the timely inspection of these Homes/ Hostels is required in accordance with JJ Act 2015. The Commission requests you to conduct a diligent inspection of these Homes, including focused interaction with children," he said.The NCPCR has also asked the probe to focus on whether all children residing in the homes are made to learn specific religious text regardless of their will or choice and whether any kind of maltreatment or abuse with children is happening there. Based on the findings during the inspection of homes, including all serious issues and shortcomings, the Chief Secretary has been requested to submit a detailed Action Taken Report to the Commission on or before the May 2. PTI UZM RT