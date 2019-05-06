Conduent Launches its First Global Hackathon Series in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, May 6, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Company partners with HackerEarth to spur blockchain innovation Conduent Incorporated (NYSE: CNDT), a digital interactions company, announced the launch of Conduent Blockchain Hackathon - its first global hackathon series in India.Conducted in partnership with HackerEarth , an enterprise software talent management company, the series aims to further strengthen Conduent's investments in blockchain technology innovation. This initiative provides an opportunity to collaborate with over 2.5 million developers and find path-breaking solutions through a community-powered hackathon. The first hackathon of the series kicked-off in India on April 12th. Each hackathon has two parts. The first is a six-week virtual event where ideas for blockchain solutions will be crowdsourced. In the second phase, a shortlist of finalists will be invited to participate in a 36-hour, no-sleep onsite event in Bengaluru on June 22-23 to refine their original proposed idea.The participants stand to win prizes of up to INR 6,00,000 (6 lakh Indian rupees) with the top solution being awarded a prize of INR 3,00,000 (3 lakh Indian rupees). Following the India event, the next phase of the series will be to host a similar virtual event across the U.S. that culminates in a live event in Raleigh, N.C.The Conduent Hackathon has been curated around the following themes:Incentive systems for social behavioural changeBlockchain for a shared economySmart propertiesTransparent interactions with the GovernmentDelegative voting systemsEmerging technologies are the focus of Conduent Labs for developing and incubating innovative services. Blockchain is one of the core technologies Conduent Labs work with and India has one of the highest numbers of blockchain developers in the world, making it a hot spot for blockchain research. A hackathon will enable more applications to be built by participating developers and will give a boost to talented developers, empowering the culture of digital innovation.To learn more about the hackathon, please visit:http://www.hackerearth.com/challenges/hackathon/conduent-blockchain-hackathon/About Conduent Conduent creates digital platforms and services for businesses and governments to manage millions of interactions every day for those they serve. We are leveraging the power of cloud, mobile and IoT, combined with technologies such as automation, cognitive and blockchain to elevate every constituent interaction, driving modern digital experiences that are more efficient, helpful and satisfying.Conduent's differentiated offerings touch millions of lives every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S. and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Whether it's digital payments, claims processing, benefit administration, automated tolling, customer care or distributed learning - Conduent serves a majority of the Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Learn more at http://www.conduent.com.About HackerEarthHackerEarth is the leading provider of innovation and talent management software to some of the world's foremost companies, including Pitney Bowes, Amazon, Walmart Labs, Honeywell, and more. HackerEarth has powered innovation and talent management for large enterprises across major industries such as financial services, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing. HackerEarth empowers businesses to connect with developer community to crowdsource ideas into real-life products and helps them assess technical talent for hiring.Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit http://www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.Source: HackerEarth PWRPWR