Conduent launches office in Visakhapatnam; to create 5,000 tech jobs in 2 yrs

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Conduent Incorporated, a provider of business process services, today expanded its operations in India by opening an office in Visakhapatnam and said it aims to create up to 5,000 technology jobs in the city in the coming two years.

"This became the companys ninth location in the country and is poised to create up to 5,000 jobs in the city over the next two years," the company said in a statement.

The launch comes less than six months after the announcement of a three-year timeline for setting up a development centre in Visakhapatnams Fintech Valley, it said.

"The new site will become a key business location in India and will help Conduent India globally deliver innovation in technology, transportation, healthcare, public safety, human resources, process automation and operational excellence," it added.

Conduent India has nearly 12,000 people spread across nine cities.

"The new office in Visakhapatnam demonstrates Conduents focus on India as a priority market and underlines the importance of the region in the companys overall growth strategy," said the statement by Conduent, whose offerings include transaction processing, automation and analytics. PTI MBI SBT