Conekt Gadgets Launches New Series of Products in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Conekt Gadgets, developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories, today, announced its second set of offerings into Indias accessories market. Earlier in 2018 Rohit Sharma, an Indian international cricketer hired as Brand ambassador unveiled the brand and took wraps off its highly anticipated product line. The company launched portable Bluetooth speakers DYNO, BRAVO and Pocket Clock, Bluetooth headsets Burn and Burn Pro Bluetooth neckband BOUNCE, world travel Adaptor named All-in-one, Bluetooth Keypad, and 3-in-1 and 5-in-1 cables. Mr. Pradeep Yerraguntla, COO, Conekt Gadgets said, Enjoying the success of our first set of offerings we are excited to introduce new series of products in India. Suited to a youthful lifestyle, new products launched today are a perfect amalgamation of style and quality. With the new products and the present growth rate we are projecting we will do more than INR one Billion turnover in this calendar year.Conekt BT Speakers offers excellent audio sound quality, attribute smart and stylish look with impressive features. Conekt BT headsets are exceptional comfortable light in weight, great noise cancellation features and have a powerful bass. Both products rich sound, unique design and universal compatibility perhaps make it your perfect travel companion. Conekt BT neckband BOUNCE is top of its class with its amazing design, light in weight ear-pins that create secure fit and bigger battery life of 10 hours playback and 230 hours standby time touch-sensitive volume control makes it a must have product for your day to day activities. All with this Conekt also launched All-in-one world travel adaptor BT keypad which can be connected to all three devices smartphone, Ipad/tablet and desktop at a time and 3-in-1 and 5-in-1 cables are a perfect blend of style and utility. Pricing: CategoryModelMRP (in Rs.)BT SpeakerBravo999BT SpeakerDyno1199BT SpeakerPocket clock1799BT NeckbandBounce2199Cables5-in-11199Cables3-in-1999keyboardUniversal BT keyboard3999BT HeadsetBurn1799BT HeadsetBurn Pro1999Travel AdaptorAll-in-one adaptor1499 About Conekt GadgetsConekt Gadgets is the developers of smartphone peripherals and accessories in India. The company has been at the forefront of technology and aims to make a series of disruptive products that can change human life. Conekt, there is a continuing endeavor to improve, enhance and introduce robust products with the latest technologies. Image 1: Conekt - Specification Image 2: Mr. Pradeep Yerraguntla, COO, Conekt Gadget