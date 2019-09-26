Conference on drones mulls common phone number to report suspicious unmanned aerial vehicles

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) There is a need for a public phone number to report any instance of detection of suspicious drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a national conference of various security agencies proposed on Thursday.The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), a national policing think-tank under the Union Home ministry, has organised a two-day 'National Seminar cum Exhibition on Anti-Drone Technology'.The conference highlighted the need for specifications for counter-UAV solutions, training of master trainers and necessity to have a contact number for all citizens to report any suspicious flying object, according to a statement issued at the conclusion of the first day of deliberations.Standard operating procedures (SOP) for giving security clearance by law enforcement agencies to drone operations should also be updated, it said.The Indian Air Force, airports guarding force CISF, counter-terrorist operations force CRPF, state police units, intelligence agencies and other such departments are part of the conference. The event comes close to the recent development where Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh flagged to the Union home ministry the use of drones to deliver weapons in his state from across the Pakistan border.The Punjab chief minister had said that the incident brought "new and serious dimension on Pakistan's sinister designs" after abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.He had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to handle the "drone problem" at the earliest. PTI NES DPB