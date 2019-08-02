Conference on good governance to be held in Jaipur in November

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A regional conference on good governance will be held in Jaipur on November 14-15 during which views will be exchanged amongst senior policy makers on improving public services delivery through enhanced quality of administration, officials said on Friday. The two-day conference -- Strengthening State Institutes of Public Administration -- will be organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), in association with Rajasthan's Department of Administrative Reforms, and the Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan State Institute of Public Administration (HCMRIPA). It will provide considerable momentum to the state-level capacity building initiatives in public administration, enhance the focus on developing a pool of trainers and provide opportunities for exchange of views amongst senior policy makers in improving the public services delivery by enhanced quality of administration, said V Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG. As many as 18 states/Union territories would be invited to participate in the conference in which over 100 delegates are expected to take part. The conference would be inaugurated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union minister Jitendra Singh. PTI CPS SMN