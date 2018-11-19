Conference on Indian Cinema and Alternate Networks ICAN2 Hosted by DME Media School and Deakin University

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 19, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Deakin University, Australia, hosted conference on Indian Cinema and Alternate Networks in India - ICAN 2018 from November 16-18, 2018. The conference delved into various aspects of Indian Cinema and how its reception, consumption, collaboration and distribution have changed over the years. It will also elaborate on Australia-India bilateral association in Cinema. The conference was organised in collaboration with Delhi Metropolitan Educations' School of Media, Noida. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/Deakin_University_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/786776/Dignitaries_ICAN_2_16_November.jpg ) The conference was led by Australia-based India Cinema scholar - Dr Vikrant Kishore, Course Director - Film, Television & Animation and Senior Lecturer in Screen and Design at the Faculty of Arts and Education, Deakin University. Australian Film Scholar and Deakin academic- Professor Sean Redmond was the keynote speaker at the Conference.Professor Matthew Allen, Head of School, School of Creative Arts and Communication, Deakin University, stated, "ICAN reflects Deakin's long-standing commitment towards shaping meaningful relationships with Indian Universities, Institutes and Colleges. Our aim has been to increase research-oriented dialogue between Australia and India and this conference will provide a good opportunity for scholars, industry experts and students in the field of Film, Television and Animation to present their work and continue to develop this mutually beneficial dialogue."Adding to this, Ms Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice-President (Global) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, shared that the event marks beginning of a new chapter in Deakin University's in-country collaboration with academia in India. This unique collaboration will bring about India's rich and diverse cinematic heritage and Deakin's expertise in contemporary culture and newest technologies.Ms Pawha also announced Deakin University's prestigious one 100%* scholarship for a PhD student from India to pursue any course in Communication and Creative Arts.The conference explored various aspects of Indian Cinema and the Bollywood 'brand' on how its reception and consumption, collaboration and distribution have changed over the years, especially post 2000s.Dr Ambrish Saxena, Conference Advisor, ICAN 2018 and Dean, DME Media School, Delhi Metropolitan Education (DME), Noida, says, "International Conference on Indian Cinema and Alternate Networks - ICAN 2018 is focused on enriching understanding and experience about Indian Cinema, particularly Bollywood. The collaboration between Deakin University, Melbourne and Delhi Metropolitan Education, Noida (Delhi NCR) will open new doors for academic proximity between Australia and India in this subject area."Dr Vikrant Kishore expressed his happiness to see this conference taking place in New Delhi, India in partnership with a local media institute and said, "Given the changing global environment in the field of media, especially due to the new emerging disruptors that has changed the film going experience, it is important to study the production, consumption, reception, distribution and publicity mode of Indian films. I am pleased to see a variety of papers being presented at the conference; from critical analysis of films in relation to society, economics and politics, interrogating various genres, music, song-dance sequences, action, choreography, camerawork, unseen scne and editing, to exploring representations of women, the downtrodden and marginalized and other alternate aspects. Through this conference, we aim to build a network of Australian Indian film scholars and practitioners with the optimism to work together and collaborate on research and practice-based projects."The conference is first-of-its-kind to be organised by an Australian University in collaboration with an Indian Institute. More than 70 papers were presented; special workshops were also conducted by Deakin faculty members - Mr John Cumming and Dr Vikrant Kishore. It also witnessed participation from more than 15 different Indian media schools/Universities.Dr Susmita Bala, Conference Convener, ICAN 2018 and Head, DME Media School, expressed that, "ICAN 2018 is all about discussing and analysing Indian Cinema especially in the context of its post-2000 global reach, signifying the popularity of Hindi films overseas. Indian Diaspora has been instrumental in popularising Bollywood film and culture in Australia and it is good to see some exciting work on Indian Cinema happening there. Organizing this conference with Deakin University is of great significance to Delhi Metropolitan Education, Noida."The ICAN conference opened on 16 November 2018 with a reception dinner at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi; conference paper presentations, and workshops took place from 17 to 18 November 2018 at Nelson Mandela Auditorium of Delhi Metropolitan Education's campus in Noida.About Deakin University:Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves. Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 at New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education provider to set operations in this region. Here, Deakin engages with the government, industry and the academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.* terms and conditions apply for scholarshipSource: Deakin University PWRPWR