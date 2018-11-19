Conference on modernisation of police communication begins

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) A conference on modernisation of police communication and challenges faced by various police forces began here Monday, aiming to bring all stakeholders together at one platform to address outstanding issues and share best practices, the Home Ministry said.The two-day conference was inaugurated by Union Minister for communications Manoj Sinha.Its purpose is to bring all stakeholders together on one platform to address outstanding issues, share best practices, address all domains of communication and encourage innovation and modernisation in the field of communication, a Home Ministry release said.In his address, Sinha said he was glad to be present among senior police officers of the country and congratulated the Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless (DCPW) for organizing the event. He also appreciated that the DCPW as a nodal agency for police communications is shouldering responsibility of bringing communication facilities to police operations in a most effective manner, apart from various coordinated activities. PTI ACB DPB