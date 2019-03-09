Conference on Yoga's role in treating heart diseases begins in Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Ukd), Mar 9 (PTI) An international two-day conference on the role of meditation and Yoga in treating cardiovascular diseases began here Saturday with noted Yoga therapist H R Nagendra underlining the effectiveness of the ancient discipline in curing lifestyle diseases. "Our sedentary lifestyle, high cholesterol diet and late sleeping habits are taking a toll on our health. Change in lifestyle, lack of physical activity, bad dietary and sleeping habits are at the root of the high incidence of cardiovascular diseases today. Yoga and meditation can cleanse our system and help us lead a healthy life," he said.However, the Yoga therapist said advertising Yoga as an ancient system which could cure all ailments was not enough."Advertising is not enough. In today's scientific times, everything needs evidence. The benefits of Yoga will have to be proven through scientific research. Then alone more and more people will embrace it," he said.Nagendra also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing Yoga into prominence internationally."The prime minister has brought Yoga to the forefront. The practice has also been made a part of school curriculum. It will bring about major changes," he added. Nagendra is also the Yoga trainer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI ALM SRY