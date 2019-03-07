Conference on Yoga's role in treating heart diseases to be held in Rishikesh

Rishikesh (U'kd), Mar 7 (PTI) An international conference on the role of meditation and Yoga in treating cardiovascular diseases will be held at AIIMS, Rishikesh on March 9 and 10. Famous meditation and Yoga experts will throw light on how mediation and yoga can help cure cardiovascular diseases during the two-day event, AIIMS Rishikesh director Ravikant told reporters here.H R Nagendra, the yoga trainer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will co-ordinate the conference, he said.The conference is being held in view of growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, Ravikant added. PTI CORR ALM SRY