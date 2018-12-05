'Confident Cong-led alliance will win polls hands down'; Rahul Gandhi Hyderabad, Dec 5 (PTI): The Congress-led alliance is confident of winning the Telangana Assembly elections "hands down", the party President Rahul Gandhi said Wednesday, claiming the TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao was showing signs of "nervousness and insecurity". Addressing a press conference here, Gandhi said the question of Chief Ministership in the event of the alliance coming to power was premature and the task now was to win the December 7 elections. "This is frankly premature to decide who the CM candidate is going to be. Our first goal is to remove Mr. KCR (as caretaker Chief Minister Rao is referred to by many) andTRS, who have damaged the dream of Telangana. We are together committed to that goal". On how many seats the Congress-led alliance "Prajakutami" (People's Alliance) would win, he said he would not get into it, but was pretty confident they would winthe polls. Most opinion polls too had stated this, he said. He charged KCR with using abusive language during campaigning and said it showed signs of his nervousness and insecurity. "Also if you listen to the Chief Minister's body language...and the type of comments he is making in some of his speeches...I think yesterday he was quite abusive...heabused a couple of people. Earlier in his speech also he was abusive...these are all signs of nervousness and insecurity developing. I think he said he is going to take rest..these are all signs of reality coming to him", Gandhi said. "So I think I am pretty confident that the alliance is going to win the elections, it's going to win the elections hands down", Gandhi said, "We are going to make sure that Telangana is run by the people of Telangana, by the spirit of the youngsters who sacrificed the lives for (the cause of) Telangana, he said. The Congress-led alliance comprises TDP, the Telangana Jana Samiti and the CPI. TDP Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TJS President Prof. M Kodandaram and CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy were present during the press conference. PTI GDK VVK RS APR TVSTVS