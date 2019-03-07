Confident of country's progress towards greater women's empowerment: President

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Keeping pace with the changing times, women have proved themselves in every sphere of life, President Ram Nath Kovind said Thursday in his wishes on the eve of International Women's Day.In his message, the President said he was confident that Indian society will continue progressing towards greater women's empowerment and the continuous emphasis on gender equity will usher in new opportunities for women and for society."On International Women's Day, I extend my warm greetings to all fellow citizens and particularly to the daughters of India who, through their success, have brought glory to the nation. We are proud of them," he said. PTI ABS ABS SOMSOM