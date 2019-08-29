'Confluence of Focused MBA Aspirants & Teachers' Organized by MBA Rendezvous

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) FARIDABAD, India, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MBA aspirants face issues to solve sections of CAT exam, SNAP exam, IIFT and XAT, leading content portal MBA Rendezvous organized a symposium on 'Confluence of Focused MBA Aspirants & Teachers', which was held on 28th August, 2019 at their admin office, & Work, Sector 15, Faridabad for approximately five hours wherein students did perform in four different workshops pertaining to each exam differently. About 100 focused students who are likely to take entrance exams gathered at symposium with 5 teachers who were mainly from test prep institutes and more importantly they themselves have taken CAT for umpteen numbers of times successfully. These teachers gave advice to students in the most entrusted manner with befitting replies to students so that they can crack the exams successfully.For those who were not part of the symposium, here are the details examwise:CAT Exam was discussed at length with students as this exam is perceived as the toughest exam. It is CAT exam which gives shivers to students as aspirants don't know that what is in store for CAT exam in 2019. The biggest issue in CAT exam is the quant section because it is engineers who hail from this section and non-engineers feel it is challenging. Reading Comprehension was also a point of discussion during the symposium. Teachers conveyed to students that it is a must for CAT aspirants to be cautious of the fact that RC looks very easy but if one is poor in vocabulary then RC can lower their CAT scores. Hence, only with a lot of practice one can attain good scores in RC.Out of the total 100 questions, 70-75 multiple type questions shall carry negative marking, while the rest 25-30 non-multiple type questions shall not be negatively marked. Each correct answer will get 3 marks and for every wrong answer 1 mark shall be deducted.Students who were eager to know about the SNAP exam were told categorically that besides regular sections in SNAP exam, one must ensure that one is abreast with current affairs as students will be asked minimum of twenty questions related to current affairs in SNAP exam. Students were advised to read two newspapers daily, including one business paper. Teachers told students that it will be good to discuss on current affairs among themselves.Aspirants who were keen towards IIFT were advised that in this exam too, General awareness is crucial besides questions on quant, data interpretation, vocabulary etc.IIFT is being conducted in the last week of November every year for its two campuses, namely for Delhi and Kolkata. Within IIFT campus, students will be groomed for international businesses to understand the nitty-gritty of corporate governance. IIFT now will be conducted by NTA ( National Testing Agency ) and IIFT will be conducted on 1st December, 2019Many of the students were also interested for XAT because it is almost a practice that those who take CAT also go for XAT exam, hence, plenty of duplicity happens with XAT. However, every year about ninety thousand students appear in XAT which is conducted by Xavier Society under the aegis of XLRI on first Sunday of New Year in January. XAT has sections of Verbal and Logical Ability (VA & LR), Decision Making (DM), Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and General Knowledge (GK).XAT 2020 will also have no essay tests which is the biggest change from last year. XAT always tests students on the written skills of English language hence, students were advised to build their vocabulary and teachers advised them to learn the usage of words with either writing stanzas or extempore speaking and use this vocabulary to gain perfection at their language skills.Symposium was well attended and few professors who are admission-in-charge at various institutes gave ample advice as to what they look forward in MBA aspirants. The main point emerged was that candidates must be very positive with overall outlook and must have winning attitude. All those candidates were given certificate of participation in the symposium by the organizers and it was declared that post exams there will be one GDPI seminar which will be conducted in the month of February next year, and it is the last step to the opening of gate for admission at top institute.Symposium ended on the positive note with students looking much more satisfied and enthusiastic to crack CAT plus other exams.