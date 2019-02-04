Cong activists protest against right-wing group in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) The Congress staged a protest here Monday against the alleged firing at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary by suspected members of Hindu Mahasabha in Uttar Pradesh. The activists led by state congress president G A Mir raised slogans like "Bapu Ka Apmaan Nahi Sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate insult to the father of nation) and Bapu Amar Rahe" (long live Gandhi) before dispersing off peacefully. Talking to reporters, Mir said the "act of the members of Hindu Mahasabha" hurt the sentiments of the people of the country which supports and follow the ideology of Gandhi. "The forces who are bent upon to break the country are raising their ugly head after 70 years and openly targeting the ideology preached by Gandhi under BJP rule in UP and at the Centre. "They want to convey that the act of Nathuram Godse (assassin of Gandhi) was not a mistake," he said. The Congress leader said, "The savage act of the Hindu Mahasabha which is an ally of BJP would not to tolerated by the countrymen who hold Gandhi in high esteem". "India is a secular nation and nobody will be allowed to kill the ideology preached by Gandhi. The congress staged the protest across the country to convey that we are alive and will not allow such an ideology which is against the country," he said. In a purported video circulated on social media, alleged members of right-wing Hindu Mahasabha were seen enacting Gandhi's assassination by firing at his effigy before setting it ablaze on Wednesday. PTI TAS CK