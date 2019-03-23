scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Cong announces Assembly poll candidates in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday announced 53 candidates for the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly election and 32 nominees for state polls in Sikkim. The Congress has fielded former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki from the Sagalee (ST) Assembly seat. Significantly, the Congress has also fielded Tuki from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat. Arunachal Pradesh will have simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha polls.Polls for 60 assembly seats and two parliamentary seats will be held on April 11. Assembly polls in Sikkim will be held on April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. The Sikkim Legislative Assembly has 32 seats. PTI ASK SMNSMN

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos