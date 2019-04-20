Cong announces candidates for two Punjab Lok Sabha seats

Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) The Congress Saturday announced its nominees for Bathinda and Ferozepur Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, completing the list of party candidates for the 13 Parliamentary constituencies in the state for the May 19 polls.Former Indian Youth Congress president and Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has been fielded from the Bathinda seat, while MP Sher Singh Ghubaya nominated from Ferozepur, a party spokesperson said. Ghubaya had successfully contested the 2014 general election on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket. He, however, later dumped the party and joined the Congress.The Congress had already announced its candidates for the 11 Lok Sabha seats.Main rival SAD-BJP are yet to announce their candidates for both the seats.Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal is likely to be renominated by the SAD for the Bathinda seat. PTI VSD DPBDPB