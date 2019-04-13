Cong announces its first list of 6 candidates for LS polls in Haryana

Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) The Congress Saturday announced its first list of six candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana which includes sitting MP Deepender Hooda and Rajya Sabha member Kumari Selja. Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's son Deepinder Singh, who is sitting MP, has been renominated from Rohtak. State Congress chief Ashok Tanwar will contest from the Sirsa (Reserved) seat. CLP leader Kiran Choudhary's daughter Shruti has been named from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat. She contested unsuccessfully from this seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress has reposed faith in Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja and nominated her from the Ambala (Reserved) seat, six-time MLA Capt Ajay Singh Yadav will contest from Gurgaon and Lalit Nagar will contest from the Faridabad seat, according to the list. The Congress is yet to announce candidates for Karnal, Sonipat, Hisar and Kurukshetra seats. Out of 10 Lok Sabha seats, the Congress had won only the Rohtak seat in 2014. PTI VSD SNESNE