Cong appoints 51 district and city presidents in UP

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday appointed 51 district and city presidents in Uttar Pradesh, days after it revamped the state unit. Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave approval to the appointment of the district and city presidents, a statement issued by AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said. Ramraj Gond, the young tribal leader who facilitated the meeting between the family members of the victims of those killed in a clash in Sonbhadra and Priyanka Gandhi, was made district president of Sonbhadra. The Congress last week revamped its state unit, appointing Ajay Kumar Lallu as its Uttar Pradesh president, replacing Raj Babbar. The party also appointed four vice presidents, 12 general secretaries and 24 secretaries. The party set up an advisory council to the general secretary comprising senior leaders such as Mohsina Kidwai, P L Punia and R P N Singh. It also named an eight-member working group for strategy and planning. PTI ASK RCJ