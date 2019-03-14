Cong appoints DCC chiefs for Mumbai

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appointed presidents and working presidents of District Congress Committees in Mumbai. Ashok Sutrale has been named DCC chief of North Mumbai while Rajul Vyas and Ghanshyam Dubey were named as working presidents from the district, a party statement said. Praneil Nair has been appointed president of North East Mumbai, while Vitthal Lokare and R R Singh were named as working presidents for the district.Clive Dias has been named DCC president of North West Mumbai and Chandrashekhar Dubey and Annu Malbari have been appointed DCC working presidents for the district, the statement said. Gandhi also appointed office bearers of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee. PTI ASK ASK AQSAQS