scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Cong appoints Madhusudhan Mistry as election observer for Maharashtra

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appointed Madhusudhan Mistry as the party's election observer for Maharashtra.Gandhi also approved the appointment of MP Ranjib Biswal as a spokesperson.In other appointments, Shailendra was appointed as national media coordinator of the party, while Rachit Seth was re-designated as national media coordinator. PTI ASK ASK SOMSOM

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos