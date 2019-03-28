Cong appoints Madhusudhan Mistry as election observer for Maharashtra

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appointed Madhusudhan Mistry as the party's election observer for Maharashtra.Gandhi also approved the appointment of MP Ranjib Biswal as a spokesperson.In other appointments, Shailendra was appointed as national media coordinator of the party, while Rachit Seth was re-designated as national media coordinator. PTI ASK ASK SOMSOM
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today