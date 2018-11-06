Cong asks PM to apologise on demonetisation anniversary, plans nationwide protest

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday said it will hold a nationwide protest on Friday to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the people for "ruining and wrecking" the economy.Congress leaders and workers would be out on the streets to voice their protest against the "complete demolition" of the Indian economy unleashed by the "Tughlaqi farmaan" of demonetisation two years ago, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said at a press conference. The prime minister stood up two years ago on November 8 and addressed the nation, demonetising almost Rs 16.99 lakh crore in circulation, Tewari said.The three reasons given for that "Tughlaqi farmaan" were that it would curb black money, weed out fake notes and proscribe terror financing, but two years later none of those objectives have materialised, he said.Tewari was comparing Modi's demonetisation exercise to controversial 14th century king Muhammad bin Tughlaq's outlandish monetary reforms. "There is more cash in circulation in the Indian economy today than it was on November 8, 2016. So, under those circumstances, the Indian National Congress would like to demand that on November 8, 2018, exactly at that point in time when the prime minister two years ago had issued this Tughlaqi farmaan, he must stand up and apologise to the people of this country for ruining and wrecking the Indian economy," Tewari said.Asked if Congress president Rahul Gandhi will participate in the demonstration, he said all leaders and workers will take part. PTI ASK MINMIN