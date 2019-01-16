Cong attacks BJP for 'brazen attempt' to destabilise Karnataka govt

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) The Congress Wednesday slammed the BJP for its "brazen attempt" to destabilise the party's coalition government with JDS in Karnataka. A political crisis is brewing in the state, where two Independent MLAs Tuesday withdrew support to the seven-month-old ministry amid trading of poaching charges by the ruling coalition and BJP.The BJP's Karnataka MLAs have been camping at a resort in Haryana in an "effort to thwart any poaching attempt" by the ruling JDS-Congress coalition. "The entire confusion has been created by the BJP. Wasthat really required? They did it brazenly throwing moralityand ethics to the wind. It is shameful and disgusting,"Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao told PTI. Blaming prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP nationalpresident Amit Shah for the current political crisis isKarnataka, Rao said the party under their aegis has become"anti-constitutional." "The topic for discussion should not be the stability ofour government but what BJP has reduced to under Modi and Amit Shah. The BJP today has become an anti-constitutional party. "It is misusing the government machinery to threaten theMLAs and their rivals," he alleged. Allaying fears over the stability of the Congress-JDSdispensation, Rao said, "All our MLAs are intact and nobody isgoing anywhere. They are all with us together." The party has taken measures to address whatevergrievances some people have but all the MLAs are very much in the party and nobody is going away, he added. After two MLAs-- R Shankar and H Nagesh-- withdrew their support to the government Tuesday, rumour mill has been agog that the government's fall was imminent as many other Congress MLAs may follow suit and resign from their respective constituencies. Despite claims that all the MLAs were with the party,Ramesh Jarkiholi and Umesh Jadhav remained incommunicado. Congress spokesperson Subhash Agarwal said these two MLAs may not be in touch at this moment but they were very much in the party. "Our party is stable. Those two MLAs withdrawing supportis of no consequence. Numbers are in our favour and there isno threat to the government," he said. PTI GMS ROH RCJ