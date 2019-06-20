Cong attacks BJP govt in Haryana over AIIMS Rewari project

Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Opposition Congress Thursday attacked the BJP government in Haryana over the setting up of AIIMS in Rewari district, after reports claimed that a central panel had turned down the project.The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union Environment, Forests and Climate Change Ministry had termed the proposed AIIMS site at Manethi village in Rewari "non-specific" as it is part of the Aravalli Plantation Area (APA) and any diversion will result in honeycombing of the only forest patch on the landscape.The Union Cabinet had in February approved the setting up of the new AIIMS at a cost of Rs 1,299 crore."In 2015, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had promised that AIIMS would be set up in Manethi. In 2019, the Centre changed its idea," senior Congress leader and Kaithal MLA, Randeep Singh Surjewala said."Without any planning, a false announcement was made people's sentiments have been hurt," he said in a tweet. With Haryana assembly polls due in October, Surjewala said, "People of Haryana will teach BJP a lesson for betraying their trust. They will show them the exit gate in a few months".Former Haryana Minister Ajay Singh Yadav too accused the Khattar government of making a "false announcement" in a bid to seek votes ahead of the general election."Knowing that Lok Sabha polls were approaching, a false announcement was made to seek votes. The place where the project was to come up is a forest land and no activity can take place there without Supreme Court's permission," said Yadav, a six-time MLA from Rewari. PTI SUN RHL