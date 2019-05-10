Cong, BJP candidates 'politically insignificant' in Haryana: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala

Hansi (Haryana), May 10 (PTI) JJP founder and MP Dushyant Chautala took a dig at Congress and BJP candidates in Haryana, saying they were "politically insignificant" and their deposit would be fortified if they sought votes in their name.Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), that was founded in December last year after a feud broke out in the Chautala clan, is fighting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana."Last time also the contest was with Modiji this time also it is with him, people hardly know anything about BJP candidate, same is case with Congress candidate, both are politically insignificant," Chautala, great grandson of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, told PTI in an interview.Confident of his victory, he said if he can win the 2014 general election despite the 'Modi wave' then "why not this time". "I have done a lot of development work for the constituency," he said.The Hisar parliamentary seat will see a contest between Chautala, BJP's Brijendra Singh and Bhavya Bishnoi of the Congress.Brijendra Singh is son of Union minister Birendra Singh and Bishnoi is grandson of former state chief minister Bhajan Lal."People hardly know Brijendra Singh, besides that he is son of Birendra Singh and same is case with most of the BJP candidates in the state. They would lose their deposit if they seek votes in their own name or even in Khattar's name," Chautala said.The JJP founder accused the Congress party of "legalising the corruption in the state" and minting money by dubious land dealings.During the 10 years of Congress regime from 2004 to 2014 in Haryana, the state witnessed a new culture of commission agents and corruption became integral part of the system, he said.Describing Congress nominee Bhavya Bishnoi as merely "a flag bearer of his family name", Chautala said he has no vision and has nothing else to offer to the constituency.When asked about the JJP-AAP alliance in the state, Chautala said it is alliance between two parties which have same vision for the country."What Arvindji has done in Delhi especially in the field of school education and electricity, that is exemplary for others," he said.He said that the alliance will continue for the upcoming assembly elections in Haryana in next few months. PTI JTR DPB