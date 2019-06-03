Cong, BJP MLAs on hunger strike over mysterious death of tractor driver in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 3 (PTI) A hunger strike by a Congress and a BJP MLA protesting the death of a tractor driver under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan's Tonk district entered third day Monday.The driver was reportedly transporting gravel and bajri illegally last Tuesday night when police chased him in Laxmipura.Tonk Superintendent of Police Chunaram Jat claimed that the driver jumped from the moving tractor and died when the police tried to stop it. However, the driver's family members accused the police of beating him which led to his death.The body is kept at the dharna site in a freezer and nearly 250-300 people are present at the spot.State Food and Civil Supply Minister Ramesh Meena will visit the family members of the driver and hold dialogue with the agitating leaders in Tonk on Monday evening.Congress MLA and ex-DGP Harish Meena and BJP legislator Gopi Chand Meena are demanding a government job to the next of the kin of the driver, Rs 25 lakh compensation, suspension of the accused policemen and registration of a murder case against them and a CID probe into the matter.Harish Meena, who represents Deoli-Uniara segment of Tonk district in the Assembly, began a sit-in at Nagar fort and he was later joined by the BJP MLA from Jahazpur (Bhilwara). They converted their dharna into an indefinite hunger strike on Saturday when their demands were not met.The BJP MLA said, "We have been protesting for the last several days but the government is paying no heed. The hunger strike will continue till the demands are fulfilled."Meanwhile, Ramesh Meena has left for Tonk to hold talks with the agitating leaders. "I will first meet the family of the driver and then talk to the legislators to resolve the matter," he told PTI.Divisional Commission of Ajmer Laxminarayan Meena said the government has already given assurance that the demands would be looked into but the protestors are not ready to call off their agitation.Tonk Collector R C Dhenwal said the government is ready to give additional compensation of Rs 5 lakh from chief minister's relief fund in addition to Rs 8 lakh. "Action against guilty policemen will be taken. A probe will be ordered once an FIR is filed. No FIR has been registered by the family members of the driver yet," the SP said. PTI SDA NSDNSD