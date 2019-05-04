Cong-BJP workers clash during roadshow in Jaipur

Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) A scuffle broke out between Congress workers and BJP supporters after the latter raised pro-Modi slogans during a Congress' roadshow here on Saturday, police said. The roadshow was being conducted by the Congress in support of party candidate Jyoti Khandelwal. During the roadshow, a group of people raised slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reacting to that, Congress supporters allegedly manhandled two-three people and raised slogans like 'chowkidar chor hai' (watchman is a thief). Police said both the groups were separated within a short span of time and situation was brought under control. PTI SDA SNESNE