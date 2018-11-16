Cong blames Centre for Andhra Pradesh Govt order on CBI, terms it 'dangerous trend'

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Congress on Friday said it is a "dangerous trend" that states governments "no longer have faith" in the CBI and alleged that investigative agencies are being misused by the Centre.The party's reaction came after the Chandrababu Naidu Government in Andhra Pradesh withdrew the "general consent" accorded to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct raids and carry out investigations in the state. "Unfortunately, in the last four-and-a-half years, they (CBI and other agencies) have been treated like private armies of Amit Shah or the Prime Minister and to an extent of the NSA and that is why people doubt the ability of CBI to act independently, to act without pressure," Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged.The Congress leader said the recent goings-on in the CBI are a "very serious matter" and people should not lose faith in such premier agencies of the country."If immediate remedial steps are not taken, it could prove dangerous for the country," he noted.The Andhra Pradesh government withdrew the "general consent" accorded to the CBI to conduct raids and carry out investigations in the state due to the recent allegations against the top officials of country's premier investigation agency, state Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa told reporters."In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, the government hereby withdraws the general consent accorded (in GO Ms 109) to all the members of the Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise the powers and jurisdiction under the said Act in the state of Andhra Pradesh," a latest Government Order (GO) said. The state government's move is being seen further intensification of confrontation between the Modi government and TDP chief Naidu, who is making extensive efforts to forge a non-BJP front to take on the saffron party in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. PTI SKC RT