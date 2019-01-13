Cong can pave the way for BJP victory in Delhi LS polls by cutting AAP votes:Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Congress may not be able to defeat BJP in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls, but can pave the way for saffron victory by cutting AAP votes, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai has said.The ruling AAP has sharpened attack on the Congress after appointment of Sheila Dikshit Delhi Pradesh Congress President.Amid speculations of alliance between the AAP and Congress, Rai said that the political affairs committee(PAC) of the party will take a call on it, adding "but there is no time to wait and our preparations have started in all the seven constituencies in Delhi."Addressing volunteers of AAP from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat on Saturday, Rai said Congress has lost elections in Delhi during the last few years."They failed to win even a single seat in Delhi in last Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. They cannot defeat BJP in Delhi but will ensure victory of the BJP by cutting the votes of AAP, in the coming elections" Rai said.The BJP won all seven seats in Delhi in 2014 parliamentary elections because of Congress, he said.AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had earlier also claimed that the BJP is likely to lose 10 percent of the 46 percent votes it had polled in 2014 elections."If these 10 percent votes are obtained by the AAP, it will win all the seven seats in Delhi," he had said.Kejriwal too had said that vote to Congress will mean victory of BJP in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. The AICC in-charge of Delhi unit, PC Chacko, had said the party's Antony Committee will take a decision on Congress's alliance with any party. PTI VIT TVSTVS