Cong candidate from Hoshiarpur seat owns four vehicles worth Rs 1.37cr

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Congress candidate from Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat and Dalit leader Raj Kumar Chabbewal owns four cars worth Rs 1.37 crore, according to his affidavit.The 49-year-old leader, who is also a doctor, has four cars Audi worth Rs 75 lakh, Endeavour Rs 37 lakh, Innova Rs 14 lakh and Verna worth Rs 11.25 lakh, according to nomination papers filed by him.He is MLA from Chabbewal assembly seat.Chabbewal has declared total assets comprising movable and immovable, including that of his wife, worth Rs 14.42 crore, as per the affidavit. His total liabilities are Rs 6.33 crore.His wife has three vehicles, including a car worth Rs 8.47 lakh, and his son owns a bike worth Rs 1.27 lakh.The Hoshiarour (reserve) seat is currently represented by BJP MP Vijay Sampla.Chabbewal owns agricultural land, non-agricultural land, residential buildings and commercial buildings in Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur worth Rs 10.60 crore, as per his affidavit.His movable assets include cash-in-hand, banks deposits, investments and jewellery worth Rs 3.83 crore.Chabbewal has shown his income worth Rs 89.51 lakh for the year 2017-18, as per his nomination papers.Polling in Punjab for all 13 Lok Sabha seats will take place in the seventh and last phase on May 19. PTI CHS VSD