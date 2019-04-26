Cong candidate from Patiala Preneet Kaur owns personal assets worth Rs 5.13 cr

Chandigarh, Apr 26 (PTI) Congress candidate from Patiala Preneet Kaur has declared assets worth Rs 5.13 crore while filing nomination papers on Friday for the Lok Sabha elections. The 74-year-old former Union minister is the wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. She is pitted against sitting MP and Nawan Punjab Party (NPP) nominee Dharamavira Gandhi, SAD candidate Surjit Singh Rakhra and AAP's Neena Mittal. According to the affidavit, Preneet declared movable and immovable assets of Rs 3.37 crore and Rs 1.76 crore respectively. Her husband's assets were worth Rs 6.13 crore, while assets of Amarinder Singh HUF (Hindu Undivided Family) were valued at Rs 63.17 crore. Among movable assets, Preneet Kaur owns Innova worth Rs 11.62 lakh, while her husband does not have a vehicle. She has declared gold jewellery and precious stones worth Rs 33.18 lakh and the chief minister has gold jewellery worth Rs 36.11 lakh, stated the affidavit. Preneet Kaur, Amarinder Singh and Amarinder Singh HUF have immovable properties in Shimla, Haridwar, Mohali and Moti Bagh Palace in Patiala. The former minister has a Bachelors in Arts (BA) degree that she completed from St Bedes College, Shimla in 1964. Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh, who was in Patiala, accompanied Preneet Kaur to the office of the deputy commissioner-cum-returning officer for filing nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections. Amarinder Singh's son Raninder Singh, daughter Jai Inder Kaur and grandson Nirvan were also in Patiala on the occasion. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar Friday also filed his nomination papers from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. The 65-year-old Congress leader declared total assets to the tune of Rs 4.41 crore in his affidavit. He was accompanied by the chief minister and local Congress leaders while filing his papers. He also declared his spouse's assets worth Rs 20.75 crore. Having shown himself as an agriculturalist, Jakhar disclosed cash in hand, bank deposits, gold jewellery and investments worth Rs 1.53 crore. He has immovable assets of Rs 2.88 crore. Jakhar is pitted against Bollywood actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur seat. PTI CHS VSD AAR