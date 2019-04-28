Cong candidate's 10-yr-old daughter appeals to voters to make her father win by huge margin

Jodhpur, Apr 27 (PTI) The high-pitched election campaign of the Congress's Jodhpur candidate Vaibhav Gehlot concluded on Saturday with his 10-year-old daughter appealing to people here to vote for her father. During a public meeting at the historic Tower House, Kashwini, the daughter of Vaibhav Gehlot, said "please ensure my father's victory by a margin of lakhs of votes" to a loud cheer from the crowd. Vaibhav Gehlot, along with his father and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, also participated in a roadshow here. During the roadshow, some youngsters raised pro-Modi slogans. "Modi has been misleading the people and those who have been shouting Modi-Modi-Modi would have to regret later," the chief minister said. He has been diligently canvassing for his son for the past one week. He held a series of meetings and also took part in door-to-door campaigning. The veteran Congress leader appealed to people to vote for Vaibhav Gehlot and usher in a new era of development in Jodhpur. PTI CORR SNESNE