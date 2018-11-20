Cong can't see beyond corruption and dynastic politics: Goyal

Jaipur, Nov 20 (PTI) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Tuesday targeted the Congress, saying the party could not see beyond the corruption and dynastic politics when it was in power. Accusing the Congress of making merely false promises, Goyal said the BJP always believed in fulfilling them. "The Congress could not work on developmental issues as corruption, casteism and dynastic politics is its history. It has done the politics of making promises while the BJP is working with the motto of development," Goyal told reporters at news meet here."Except criticising and making hollow promises, the Congress did not work during its tenure in the country, while the BJP implemented various public welfare schemes, directly benefitting people, he added.The Union minister said by resorting to the "politics of lies", the Congress will never be successful as the people understand which party can improve their lot. On execution of a long-pending demand for a railway line in Tonk district, where state Congress president Sachin Pilot is pitted against BJP's Yunus Khan, Goyal said the BJP government has completed various incomplete projects in the state and the proposed railway line would also come up. We will get the survey done and announce the project as per the proper system. We are not a government given to making false promises," he said.Talking about the Dedicated Freight Corridor passing through Rajasthan, Goyal said the project was announced in 2007-08 but only 25 percent land was acquired till 2014 and works worth only Rs 10,000 crore were done.Goyal exuded confidence that the BJP would again form the government in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje as the BJP governments in the state and Centre were working as double engines of growth. PTI AG RAXRAX