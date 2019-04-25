Cong capable of defeating communal and fascist forces, says Mir

Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Congress candidate from the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency G A Mir said Thursday that his party was capable of defeating the communal and fascist forces who were hell bent upon abrogating the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Mir also hit out at the PDP, BJP and other parties for allegedly misleading people on various sensitive issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir for electoral gains. "We are capable enough to fight the communal and divisive forces in the country as well as in the state, who are hell bent to abrogate special status granted to J&K. The Congress is fighting present elections against the divisive forces and communal agenda of the BJP and the RSS," Mir said at various election rallies in Kulgam district. "The policy of falsehood and deceit adopted by these opportunist parties has made the lives of people in Kashmir impossible," he said. He appealed to the people to "remain vigilant about the designs of PDP and other opportunist parties". Mir said the Congress can protect the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and ensure equitable development of all the three regions. He also hit out at BJP president Amit Shah over repeatedly raking up the issue of Article 370 in his election rallies aimed at misleading people. "The fact of the matter remains that BJP cannot even touch Article 370 as it works as a bridge between the state and the Centre," he added. PTI MIJ SNESNE